Dr. Phung Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phung Pham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Florida Comprehensive Pain and Wellness7390 NW 5th St Ste 4, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 751-2017
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Dr. Phan is an excellent physician. He listened to my health and pain issues. With is advice and treatment I am able to sleep throughout the night pain free. The first time in years. He also has an excellent office staff.
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
