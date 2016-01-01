Overview of Dr. Phyllis Owusu-Griffin, MD

Dr. Phyllis Owusu-Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital.



Dr. Owusu-Griffin works at Baystate Medical Practices in West Springfield, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.