Overview of Dr. Pierre Collin, MD

Dr. Pierre Collin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Collin works at Octavian G. Austriacu DO PC in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Coram, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.