Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD
Overview of Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD
Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Delgado works at
Dr. Delgado's Office Locations
-
1
Kidz in Pediatrics Hialeah5590 W 20th Ave Ste 100, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 828-3997
-
2
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (844) 665-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado?
She is profesional, kind and loves kids. Love that she is also a mother so she can understand from different perspectives.
About Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1760702252
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.