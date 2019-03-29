See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD

Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.

Dr. Caldera works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caldera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0999
  2. 2
    Rubin Bashir, MD
    12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 984-8799
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Dislocation
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Baker's Cyst
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Humerus Fracture
Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Plinio Caldera, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982668695
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott And White Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education

