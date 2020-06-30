Overview of Dr. Podaly Jay, MD

Dr. Podaly Jay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Jay works at North Memorial Health Premier Health in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.