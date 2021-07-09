See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Warwick, RI
Dr. Polly Leonard, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.4 (17)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Polly Leonard, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Leonard works at Polly E Leonard DO LTD in Warwick, RI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Polly E. Leonard D.o. Ltd.
    390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 203, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 732-2031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Best and smartest Doctor I’ve ever met. She care about her patients and goes out her way to help them.
    Bill — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Polly Leonard, DO
    About Dr. Polly Leonard, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801893367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at Polly E Leonard DO LTD in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

