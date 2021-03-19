Overview

Dr. Poneh Rahimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Rahimi works at Poneh Rahimi, MD in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.