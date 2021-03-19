Dr. Poneh Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poneh Rahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Poneh Rahimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Poneh Rahimi, MD26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 511, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2536
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Rahimi Has been my Doctor for ~15 years. I feel very fortunate to have been referred to her. I have had both a colonoscopy and endoscopy (A few times). Have complete confidence in the process and surgery. All procedures went smoothly. Easy recovery in all cases. She is a very good communicator, always answering my many questions. Wayne Nielsen
About Dr. Poneh Rahimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1255406401
- Long Island Hosp
- MCP/Hahnemann U
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- UC-Irvine
Dr. Rahimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimi has seen patients for Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahimi speaks Arabic and Persian.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.