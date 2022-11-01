Overview of Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD

Dr. Pooja Banerjee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Banerjee works at North Texas Rheumatology PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.