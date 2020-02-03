See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD

Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Campbell works at Medical Associates Plus in Augusta, GA with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates Plus-Belle Terrace
    2467 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 790-4440
  2. 2
    246 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 451-7018
  3. 3
    253 W 28th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 451-7018

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Feb 03, 2020
    Puts your best interest first. Good listener.Monitor you for serious side effects. Very thorough
    — Feb 03, 2020
    About Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841619772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

