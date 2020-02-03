Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD
Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Medical Associates Plus-Belle Terrace2467 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 Directions (706) 790-4440
- 2 246 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (917) 451-7018
- 3 253 W 28th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 451-7018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Puts your best interest first. Good listener.Monitor you for serious side effects. Very thorough
About Dr. Porscha Campbell, MD
Education & Certifications
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
