Dr. Pranahitha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pranahitha Reddy, MD
Dr. Pranahitha Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Comprehensive Mental Health Services Inc.17844 E 23rd St S, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 254-3652
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pranahitha Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Afrikaans
- 1215979281
Education & Certifications
- G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy speaks Afrikaans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
