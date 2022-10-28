See All Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Prasanthi Ganesa, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prasanthi Ganesa, MD

Dr. Prasanthi Ganesa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Ganesa works at The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganesa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth
    800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 759-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 28, 2022
    She is a rock star. Can’t say enough good about her. Smart knowledgeable and straight forward
    Gator millhollon — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Prasanthi Ganesa, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1598794570
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
