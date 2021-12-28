Overview

Dr. Prashant Parikh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay - India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at TriValley Primary Care in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.