Overview

Dr. Prashant Soni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.



Dr. Soni works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT, New Milford, CT and Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.