Dr. Prashant Soni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prashant Soni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.
Norwalk ASC488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ridgefield ASC901 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 101, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Sgy131 Kent Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-0760
Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Sgy107 Newtown Rd Ste 2C, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Soni is great! He is very thorough and, as an African American, I appreciate his consideration of how my scars may heal. He listened to my concerns as well as provided great pain management solutions as I was recovering.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp/NYU Sch Med
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Westchester County Med Ctr Ny Med Coll
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
