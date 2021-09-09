See All Family Doctors in Greenwood, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Praveen Rajanahalli, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Praveen Rajanahalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Rajanahalli works at SUPRO DIRECT in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Supro Direct
    701 E County Line Rd Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 300-7424
  2. 2
    County Line Family Health Ctr
    8921 Southpointe Dr # A, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 884-7820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Accelerated Hypertension
Acid Reflux
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease
Acute Gout
Acute Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Airborne Allergies
Alcohol Related Disorders
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Neuropathy
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Aspiration Pneumonia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asthma Testing
Asthma-Related Cough
Asthmatic Bronchitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Back Strain
Basilar Migraine
Behavior Therapy
Behavioral Disorders
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Prostate Diseases
Bipolar Disorder
Blood Allergy Testing
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Abscess
Breast Diseases
Breast Infections
Breast Lump
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Bronchitis
Cancer Prevention
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomegaly - Bronchitis - Emphysema Syndrome
Cardiovascular Disease
Cartilage Regeneration
Celiac Disease
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chemical Allergy
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
Chronic Depression
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Chronic Viral Hepatitis
Classic Migraine
Cluster Headache
Cold Laser Therapy
Common Migraine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
COPD-Like Dyspnea
Coronary Heart Disease, Susceptibility to, 1
Cough Headache
Crohn's Disease
Cryotherapy for Warts
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diet Counseling
Disease Prevention
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Drug Abuse
Drug Allergy
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysmenorrhea
Dysmetabolic Syndrome
Dyspareunia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Infection
Emphysema
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Erectile Dysfunction
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Exercise Counseling
Exercise Program
Facial Skin Care
Facial Skin Laxity
Familial Hypertension
Fatty Liver Disease
Female Genital Disorders
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Functional Dyspepsia
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Generalized Obesity
Genital Warts
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Guided Tissue Regeneration
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Stomatitis
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Hip Arthritis
Hip Impingement
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Therapy, Men
Hyperglycemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Headache
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
Hypertension, Environment-Induced
Hypertension, Stress-Induced
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Arthritis
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interventional Pain Management
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea
Joint Disorders
Joint Drainage
Joint Effusion
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Kinesio Taping Method
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Lipid Disorders
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lower Back Sprain
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome
Lumbar Disc Degeneration

Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Mycoplasma Pneumoniae Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Physical Inactivity Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Recurring Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stretches to Prevent Injuries Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
TheraLase® Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Uric Acid Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Meeting Dr. Raj for the very first time, and the brain almost instantly registers the trust, and the confidence that you are in one of the best hands of medical care. He and his staff are at their best - friendly, professional, and most importantly - thorough in their diagnosis, thorough in their tests, thorough in their paperwork. Dr. Raj is very passionate on his profession, shows a great care for his patients and never shies away from addressing each and every minute concerns or queries of the patient (based on our experience). Thank you Dr. Raj, to you and your entire staff.
    Amitabho & Sutapa — Sep 09, 2021
