Dr. Preethi Durgam, DO
Dr. Preethi Durgam, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas / Austin Campus / School of Medicine|University of Texas at Austin Allopathic
NORTHWEST HOUSTON Neurology PA455 School St Ste 20, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3899
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Durgam listens to me, and has my best interest in mind. She is on my team.
- Neurology
- University of Texas / Austin Campus / School of Medicine|University of Texas at Austin Allopathic
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Durgam has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durgam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
