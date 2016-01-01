Dr. Srivatsa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD
Overview of Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD
Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Srivatsa's Office Locations
- 1 999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 205, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-1800
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 824-2202
George C. Scott MD1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 824-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Preeti Srivatsa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659326775
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
