Overview of Dr. Prem Kumar, MD

Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital



Dr. Kumar works at Valdosta Medical Associates in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.