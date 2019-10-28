Overview

Dr. Prema Eapen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Eapen works at Our Family Practice LLC in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.