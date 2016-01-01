Overview of Dr. Prema Siva, MD

Dr. Prema Siva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Siva works at Potomac Physicians P A Laurel in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.