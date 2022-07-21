Dr. Preston Devens, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Devens, DMD
Overview
Dr. Preston Devens, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gettysburg, PA.
Dr. Devens works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Arts of Gettysburg1650 Biglerville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 670-5718
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devens?
The Doctor & staff are apparently very competint and professional.
About Dr. Preston Devens, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124655980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devens accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Devens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Devens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devens works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Devens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.