Dr. Preston Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Pollock, MD
Dr. Preston Pollock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Pollock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic - UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4253 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
3
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic at Harborview334 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
About Dr. Preston Pollock, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1760478895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Calif
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anatomic Pathology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pollock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.