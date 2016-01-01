Overview

Dr. Priscila Denny, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Denny works at Oak Mountain Orthodontics in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Helena, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

