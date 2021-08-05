Overview of Dr. Prita Madkaiker, MD

Dr. Prita Madkaiker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Med Coll.



Dr. Madkaiker works at Prisat PA in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.