Dr. Priti Sahgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priti Sahgal, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Sahgal works at
Locations
1
Corman Sahgal & Litzinger Mds4281 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 826-2941
2
Dr. Priti Sahgal M.D.18411 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 230, Torrance, CA 90504 Directions (310) 515-6895
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sahgal for over 15 years. She also has treated my son. She is a fantastic psychiatrist and while yes there is always a wait and more then not a lengthy one it is well worth it! Her office staff is very nice and helpful too.
About Dr. Priti Sahgal, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Indian and Spanish
- 1457507436
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College,Hyderabad,A.P.State India
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- S.N.V.M.V College,
