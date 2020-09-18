Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phulwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Phulwani works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group505 Farmington Ave Fl 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 837-6700
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group11 South Rd Ste 130, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 696-2240
-
3
Farmington Office Hartford Health406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phulwani?
She’s awesome and very detailed. Takes her time with the patient. Compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Priya Phulwani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104020031
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phulwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phulwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phulwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phulwani works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phulwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phulwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phulwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phulwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.