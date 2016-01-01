See All Pediatric Urologists in Deptford, NJ
Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD

Pediatric Urology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD

Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Deptford, NJ. 

Dr. Ramachandra works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford in Deptford, NJ with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ramachandra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford
    1280 Almonesson Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4200
  2. 2
    Dept of Pediatric Urology
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4200
  3. 3
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramachandra?

    Photo: Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramachandra to family and friends

    Dr. Ramachandra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramachandra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD.

    About Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871784462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.