Dr. Punita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Punita Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Punita Shah, MD
Dr. Punita Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Leicester, Faculty Of Medicine and Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics With A Mission6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 206, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 769-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
My visits to Dr. Shah have always been outstanding. You can feel that she cares about your child. If you have questions for her she will look them up right on the spot or tell you that she will get back to you with an answer. And she does! Personally. I always leave her office with a smile on my face knowing that my child is in good hands. I am so glad I found her!
About Dr. Punita Shah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1952453441
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Children's Hospital
- University Of Leicester, Faculty Of Medicine and Biological Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.