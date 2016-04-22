Dr. Pushpinder Guleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpinder Guleria, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
St. Jude Hospital Dba St. Joseph Heritage Hc12550 Hesperia Rd Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 381-7703
Pushpinder S Guleria MD35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 208, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Professional, knowledgable, caring. Had second appointment recently. He is punctual, pleasant and his staff is top rate.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
Dr. Guleria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guleria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guleria speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Guleria. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guleria.
