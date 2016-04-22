Overview

Dr. Pushpinder Guleria, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Guleria works at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Victorville, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.