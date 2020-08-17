See All Neurologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Qin Gu, MD

Neurology
2.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Qin Gu, MD

Dr. Qin Gu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Second Military Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Gu works at Malka Institute of Neuroscience & Disease - Hudson in Hudson, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson
    7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2140
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Brooksville
    11345 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Qin Gu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487691507
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Second Military Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
