Dr. Qing Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qing Tian, MD
Dr. Qing Tian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They graduated from Sichuan Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tian works at
Dr. Tian's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group2390 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (858) 909-0770Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 909-0770
California Head And Neck Specialists5405 Oberlin Dr Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 909-0770
Gastroenterology47647 Caleo Bay Dr Ste 210, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Torrance Specialty3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0811Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My ENT Otolaryngologist of twenty plus years retired last December! I have chronic sinus issues and I found myself in the unenviable position of finding a new doctor. I am grateful that I found Dr. Tian. She spend a good deal of time listening to my situation and giving me as much time as I needed for the consultation. She is clearly is very knowledgeable, and I’m happy to report easy to work with and willing and able to answer all questions in an un-rushed manner.
About Dr. Qing Tian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1700814886
Education & Certifications
- Sichuan Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
