Overview

Dr. Qiong Zhao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Zhao works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.