Dr. Qiong Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qiong Zhao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qiong Zhao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Zhao works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhao?
About Dr. Qiong Zhao, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063509644
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Beijing Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao works at
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao speaks Chinese.
Dr. Zhao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.