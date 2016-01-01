See All Otolaryngologists in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Quang Pham, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Quang Pham, DO

Dr. Quang Pham, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lufkin, TX. 

Dr. Pham works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 260, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Deafness
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Quang Pham, DO.

    About Dr. Quang Pham, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1376957589
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quang Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

