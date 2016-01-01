Overview

Dr. Quang Phan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at Quang Q Phan MD Facp Inc. in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.