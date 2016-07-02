Dr. Quanjing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quanjing Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Quanjing Liu, MD
Dr. Quanjing Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
- 2 795 El Camino Real Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
She is nice, somewhat quiet, yet efficient. Asks all the right questions, doesn't hesitate to order X-Rays or refer to specialist yet only what is needed. Everything I've seen Dr. Liu for has been address, resolved, or treated and my quality of life is better this year since I started seeing her. I recommended her to my wife and now she sees her as well.
About Dr. Quanjing Liu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1760588834
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Mc
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.