Overview of Dr. Quirico Evangelista III, MD

Dr. Quirico Evangelista III, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Milford, MA. 

Dr. Evangelista III works at Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Milford in Milford, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evangelista III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milford Regional Medical Center
    14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 473-1190
  2. 2
    Tricounty Medical Associates Inc.
    9 Industrial Rd Ste 5, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 473-1190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dizziness
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Quirico Evangelista III, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699141077
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evangelista III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Evangelista III works at Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Milford in Milford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Evangelista III’s profile.

Dr. Evangelista III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

