Overview of Dr. Rabia Khan, MD

Dr. Rabia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Khan works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Minnetonka in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.