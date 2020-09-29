Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD
Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri-Columbia School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Golden400 Indiana St Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 850-8850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0873
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewer?
Very thorough, but done in a timely fashion. Very little wait times, and good service
About Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1801943618
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Sports Medicine
- Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
- University of Missouri|University Of Missouri-Columbia School
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brewer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.