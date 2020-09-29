See All Pediatric Sports Medicine Doctors in Golden, CO
Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
5.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD

Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri-Columbia School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Brewer works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Golden in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Golden
    400 Indiana St Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 850-8850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE
    2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Ankle Fracture Repair
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture Repair
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture

Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2020
    Very thorough, but done in a timely fashion. Very little wait times, and good service
    Otis — Sep 29, 2020
    About Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD

    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    • 2023 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801943618
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Sports Medicine
    • Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
    • University of Missouri|University Of Missouri-Columbia School
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.