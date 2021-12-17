Dr. Rachel Derr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Derr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Derr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine Specialists of Atlanta975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Derr is very kind and compassionate and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Rachel Derr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811033152
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derr has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Derr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derr.
