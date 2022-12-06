Dr. Rachel Eidelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Eidelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Eidelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cardiology, Mt. Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach)
Locations
Baptist Health Cardiology10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 244-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She responded to all of my questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed. Staff is very accomodating, also.
About Dr. Rachel Eidelman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1518941012
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Mt. Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach)
- Internal Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eidelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eidelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eidelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eidelman has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eidelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eidelman speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidelman.
