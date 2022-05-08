Overview of Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD

Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Hargrove works at Memorialcare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.