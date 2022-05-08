Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD
Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Hargrove works at
Dr. Hargrove's Office Locations
-
1
Memorialcare Medical Group - Fountain Valley - Cardiothoracic Surgery18035 Brookhurst St Ste 1300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 241-9440
-
2
MemorialCare Medical Group - Suite 3403828 Schaufele Ave Ste 340, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (657) 241-9440Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Loma Linda Univ Intl Heart Inst11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hargrove?
Dr. Hargrove is an exceptional human being. The time she took to answer my questions and concerns was more than generous. She made me feel that there was nothing else more important than my health and well being. I can't begin to tell you how much I appreciate her honesty and patience with me. It was very comforting to hear that she would see me through from start to finish. Dr. Hargrove is one of a kind.
About Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1871812727
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrove works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.