Dr. Rachel Long, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Unity Health Reach in Rochester, NY with other offices in Sodus, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.