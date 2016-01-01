See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southaven, MS
Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO

Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. 

Dr. Richardson works at Family Medical Clinic North MS in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Clinic North MS
    3451 Goodman Rd E Ste 115, Southaven, MS 38672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 890-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    About Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235457789
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Family Medical Clinic North MS in Southaven, MS. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

