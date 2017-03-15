Dr. Rachel Schare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Schare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Schare, MD
Dr. Rachel Schare, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Schare's Office Locations
Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (203) 823-6149MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schare is an excellent physician. She certainly has a way with children and is very caring. She is very easy to talk to and has children of her own.
About Dr. Rachel Schare, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schare. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.