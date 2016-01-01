Dr. Rachel Weir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Weir, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Weir, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Behavioral Health Clinic525 E 100 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 585-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Weir, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487779955
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
