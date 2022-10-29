See All Neurosurgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Rafael Allende, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Allende, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (75)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael Allende, MD

Dr. Rafael Allende, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Allende works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Basil, MD
Dr. Gregory Basil, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Allende's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Active Chiropractic LLC
    1251 HICKORY ST, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-3420
  2. 2
    Department of Neurosciences
    200 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 833-7505
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Neurohealth Sciences Center
    305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 833-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spine Deformities
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spine Deformities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PEHP
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Prudential
    • SelectHealth
    • State Farm
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Allende?

    Oct 29, 2022
    I'm 70 - of all the doctors, specialists, medical personnel I've dealt with in my lifetime, Dr. Allende (and his PA, Denise) have been by very, very far been the best professionals I've dealt with. They are both professional, kindly, thoughtful, inclusive, steadfast, followed up diligently (and often) and explained my complex issue in a way that I could readily understand and actively participate in. Through Dr. Allende and Denise's support, succor and guidance; and with their phenomenal expertise, I am alive today - and walking. Thank you both for being such amazing human beings.
    — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Allende, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Allende, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Allende to family and friends

    Dr. Allende's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Allende

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Allende, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Allende, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851347678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Allende, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allende has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allende has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allende on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Allende. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allende.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allende, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allende appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Allende, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.