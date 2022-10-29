Overview of Dr. Rafael Allende, MD

Dr. Rafael Allende, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Allende works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.