Dr. Rafael Allende, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Active Chiropractic LLC1251 HICKORY ST, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-3420
Department of Neurosciences200 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 833-7505Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Neurohealth Sciences Center305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 833-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
I'm 70 - of all the doctors, specialists, medical personnel I've dealt with in my lifetime, Dr. Allende (and his PA, Denise) have been by very, very far been the best professionals I've dealt with. They are both professional, kindly, thoughtful, inclusive, steadfast, followed up diligently (and often) and explained my complex issue in a way that I could readily understand and actively participate in. Through Dr. Allende and Denise's support, succor and guidance; and with their phenomenal expertise, I am alive today - and walking. Thank you both for being such amazing human beings.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Rochester
- Harvard Medical School
- San Diego State University
- Neurosurgery
