Dr. Rafael Blanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Blanco, MD
Dr. Rafael Blanco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Blanco works at
Dr. Blanco's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - New Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 632-6220
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute425 S Parsons Ave Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 982-3460Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanco has been my husbands oncologist for years. He is very passionate and takes his time with us. He makes sure we understand the treatment etc. He is also one of the few Dr.'s we can text or call personally AND he returns our texts and calls. Love him.
About Dr. Rafael Blanco, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1164474615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.