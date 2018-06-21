See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Rafael Ilyayev, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Ilyayev, MD

Dr. Rafael Ilyayev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TADZHIK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Ilyayev works at Refua Shlema Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ilyayev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Refua Shlema Medical PC
    499 Crown St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 614-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2018
    Very kind and high intelligence person. Always gives professional opinion and just knows a lot about human's body and how to cure it. Easy to talk. He could come to your place in an emergency and help you. One of the high end professionals in this city. Doesn't spend $ on fancy offices, but spend his time trying to help you. THANK YOU DOCTOR!!
    Irina Kulik in Brooklyn, NY — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Rafael Ilyayev, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730373192
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TADZHIK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Ilyayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilyayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilyayev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilyayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilyayev works at Refua Shlema Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ilyayev’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilyayev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilyayev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilyayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilyayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

