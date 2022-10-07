Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD
Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Marrero's Office Locations
Central Arkansas Ent Clinic2200 Ada Ave Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-3929Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Conway Regional Medical Center2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-3831
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Health Advantage
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr is extremely kind, patient, polite and thorough. Add to that… he is a very good ENT Dr plus he is head of the Sleep Study clinic in Conway and excels in that work. He has provided excellent care with follow-up and when there was a question, he called personally to answer it. As many know, this is rare these days. I would highly recommend this dr. He is one of the few drs left who shows he cares about his patients by both his words and actions!
About Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
