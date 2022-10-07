See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Conway, AR
Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.3 (77)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD

Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Marrero works at Central Arkansas ENT Clinic in Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marrero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Arkansas Ent Clinic
    2200 Ada Ave Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-3929
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Conway Regional Medical Center
    2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 329-3831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Health Advantage
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 07, 2022
    This Dr is extremely kind, patient, polite and thorough. Add to that… he is a very good ENT Dr plus he is head of the Sleep Study clinic in Conway and excels in that work. He has provided excellent care with follow-up and when there was a question, he called personally to answer it. As many know, this is rare these days. I would highly recommend this dr. He is one of the few drs left who shows he cares about his patients by both his words and actions!
    Ann — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437152329
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Marrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrero works at Central Arkansas ENT Clinic in Conway, AR. View the full address on Dr. Marrero’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

