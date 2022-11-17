Overview of Dr. Rafael Parra, MD

Dr. Rafael Parra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parra works at Mark A. Isaeff MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.