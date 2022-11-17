Dr. Rafael Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Parra, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Parra, MD
Dr. Rafael Parra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Parra's Office Locations
Mark A. Isaeff MD PA1303 McCullough Ave Ste 440, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-8349
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parra is the love if my life! Brought me back to life twice ! I love him n always recommend him!
About Dr. Rafael Parra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.